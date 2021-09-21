The Northland Foundation will co-host a virtual Regional Broadband Summit on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
The Summit is presented in partnership with the Blandin Foundation, Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Arrowhead Regional Development Commission and Northspan.
Offered free of charge, the 2-hour virtual session will share information about:
- Community broadband and innovative economy projects
- Successful regional infrastructure projects
- Arrowhead Intelligent Region grant recipients and their plans
Summit Agenda
- Welcome & Introductions
- State of Minnesota Office of Broadband Development
- Intelligent Communities Framework and Community Projects, and Project Panel Speed Round
- Providers and Communities on Successful & Planned Infrastructure Projects
- Arrowhead Intelligent Region Grant Recipients