Northeast Regional Broadband Summit
September 22, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
 
held via Zoom - free of charge - register today
 
The Northland Foundation will co-host a virtual Regional Broadband Summit on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. 
 
The Summit is presented in partnership with the Blandin Foundation, Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Arrowhead Regional Development Commission and Northspan.
 
 
Offered free of charge, the 2-hour virtual session will share information about:
 
  • Community broadband and innovative economy projects
  • Successful regional infrastructure projects
  • Arrowhead Intelligent Region grant recipients and their plans
 
Summit Agenda
 
  • Welcome & Introductions
  • State of Minnesota Office of Broadband Development
  • Intelligent Communities Framework and Community Projects, and Project Panel Speed Round
  • Providers and Communities on Successful & Planned Infrastructure Projects
  • Arrowhead Intelligent Region Grant Recipients
 
The Summit is a part of Blandin’s annual statewide broadband conference, Building on Broadband: Inspiring Progress. This year’s statewide conference is virtual and will take place October 12-14. Visit the statewide conference webpagefor details.