Due to the continued health and safety concerns with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Northland Community Wellness Day event, rescheduled for August 29, has been cancelled.
The NCWD planning committee thanked this year’s event sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, and volunteers for their continued support and patience during this uncertain time.
"We are looking forward to seeing everyone on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center for the next annual Northland Community Wellness Day. We remain committed to this important community event and recognize that it will be essential to provide an opportunity for the community to come together and find resources and support during these challenging times," the group said in a prepared statement.