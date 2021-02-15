Northforce has launched Student Connect, a new program to help connect area students with local professionals and organizations. The first session will take place Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.
The free programming will take place via Zoom and is open to unlimited attendance by students of all majors/interests from all 12 colleges, universities, and technical schools across the NORTHFORCE region of Northeast Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin.
Eight professional development programming opportunities will take place February-May 2021. Four of the Zoom sessions will host business meet and greets featuring major local employers. The other four will explore professional development topics tailored for Northland students.
“We designed Student Connect to meet the needs that have been clearly and repeatedly expressed by regional employers and our partners in workforce development and the education sector,” said Elissa Hansen, president & CEO of Northspan, which powers NF. “COVID-19 adds a whole new layer of complexity, but these conversations have been evolving in the same direction for years, along with our plans for Student Connect.”
CLICK HERE to register and for more information.