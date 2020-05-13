While it currently is safer to stay at home, several tourism organizations are teaming up to inspire people to continue dreaming of northern getaways, Visit Duluth said Wednesday.
The collaboration between Visit Cook County, the Iron Range Tourism Bureau and Visit Duluth includes a social media campaign rolled out this week highlighting the region’s natural beauty, which allows for safe social distancing. The three videos feature our trails, our night sky, and our
water.
In addition to the videos, the hope is others will share their love for northern Minnesota with the #DreamNorthMN. While traditional marketing to visitors has been put on hold, this collaboration allows the organizations to share some of the natural beauty you can only find in northern Minnesota. Due
to constrained budgets, this partnership also allows the tourism bureaus to keep the destinations top-of-mind for when travel is once again safe.