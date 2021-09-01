The Northland Foundation will co-host a virtual Regional Broadband Summit on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The Summit is presented in partnership with the Blandin Foundation, Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Arrowhead Regional Development Commission and Northspan.
Offered free of charge, the 2-hour virtual session will share information about:
- Community broadband and innovative economy projects
- Successful regional infrastructure projects
- Arrowhead Intelligent Region grant recipients and their plans
The Summit is a part of Blandin’s annual statewide broadband conference, Building on Broadband: Inspiring Progress. This year’s statewide conference is virtual and will take place October 12-14. Visit the statewide conference webpage for details.