Iron ore plant layoffs not yet reflected in latest statistics
Unemployment in northeast Minnesota rose by 2,881 workers from April 14 to April 19. A total of 29,893 workers in the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Northeast Planning Region had filed for unemployment since March 16, according to DEED.
The 29,893 is up from a total of 27,012 who had filed between March 16 and April 14. Unemployment applications in St. Louis County jumped to 18,892 between March 16 and April 19 compared to 17,044 as of April 14. Itasca County was up to 3,800 from 3,479; Carlton County 3,120 compared to 2,739; Aitkin County 1,221 from 1,106; Lake County 1,060 compared to 948;
Koochiching County 907 from 852; and Cook County 893 compared to 844.
Together, the unemployment filings on an overall average, account for about 18.9% of the region's 2019 annual labor force.
Three northeastern iron ore plants, Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, Keetac in Keewatin, and Hibbing Taconite, are being idled. The three plants employ a total of about 1,700. Some of those layoff impacts are yet to be recorded.
Across Minnesota, 511,398 people have filed for unemployment since March 16, according to DEED.