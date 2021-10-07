Northeast Minnesota Equity Summit set for Oct. 27

The Northeast Minnesota Equity Summit is an opportunity for community leaders, businesses, educators, creatives, workforce and economic development, government, healthcare, philanthropy and others to engage around themes related to diversity, equity and inclusion and forge a more inclusive future in northeast Minnesota.
The summit, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27, will be held on Zoom from 9 to 11:30 a.m. It is free of charge, but advance registration is requested.
The summit is part of the larger Welcoming Community programming that Northspan is launching. Its goal is to integrate new residents or those from historically disadvantaged backgrounds to foster an inclusive environment that sets the stage for community and economic growth.
Participants will learn how groups across the state and region are promoting equity in business, rural areas and within communities. The summit will include an overview on the changing region, ways to take action in the community, share resources across the region and educate attendees about unique programming that so many already have underway. Participants will also have the opportunity to engage directly in World Café-style conversations to envision the possibilities of an equitable future for northeast Minnesota.
From practitioners looking to gain new skills and partnerships to community members who may be interested in understanding and discussing the implications of equity work in their communities, all are encouraged and invited to attend. Everyone's perspectives and experiences are welcome at this important learning opportunity and discussion.
Northspan’s Welcoming Community programming is funded in part by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, Blandin Foundation, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation and the Northland Foundation.