The North Country New Year's Eve Bash, sponsored by the Hermantown Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the AAD Shrine in Hermantown. Dinner will be catered by Kurtz Catering and live music performed by Similar Dogs and Tombstone Chapel. Included will be late-night apps, a cash bar, and a countdown to 2022.
Tickets are $50 in advance. Advance tickets are recommended. This event sells out at 250. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
The menu includes carved roast beef, boneless marinated chicken breasts, boneless center-cut pork loin in gravy, baby red potatoes, vegetable medley, caesar salad, relish tray, dinner rolls, brownies, coffee and fruit punch.
Dress Code: none.
