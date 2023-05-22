This is a free event and lunch is provided. The program starts at 11:30AM, so please arrive a bit early to order food. Email dietary restrictions to Northspan's Operations Specialist, Caitlin Vander Wal at cvanderwal@northspan.org
Northspan will sponsor a non-traditional lenders forum lunch in Duluth from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on June 7 at the Kitchi Gammi Club, West Lounge, 831 E. Superior St.
During the luncheon, all the regional non-traditional lending sources and programs will be discussed. The session is designed for bankers, lenders, for-profit business owners and entrepreneurs.
Presenters will represent Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC), the Area Partnership for Expansion (APEX), the Entrepreneur Fund, Great River Energy, Innovate 218, Northland Foundation, Northland Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the Northspan Group, Inc. and Minnesota Business Finance Corporation (MBFC)
