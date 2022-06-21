Event scheduled Tuesday, June 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. atCloquet City Hall, 101 15th St., Cloquet
Join Northspan for presentations from non-traditional lending sources and to learn about opportunities for financing your project or business. Bankers, lenders, for-profit business owners, and entrepreneurs are welcome to attend.
Presenters will include ARDC, the Carlton County EDA, Cloquet EDA, Entrepreneur Fund, Lake Country Power, MBFC, Northland Foundation, Northland SBDC
and Northspan.
This is a free event and lunch will be provided by B&B Catering (croissant sandwich, cold salad, chips, pickle, cookie or bar and a drink).
The program starts at 11:30 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive a bit early to grab food.
Email dietary restrictions to Northspan's Amanda Vuicich at avuicich@northspan.org.