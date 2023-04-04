The Non-Traditional Lenders Forum in Ely has been rescheduled on April 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Boathouse Brewhouse & Restaurant.
The event will address all the regional non-traditional lending sources and programs. Lunch will be included.
Bankers, lenders, for-profit business owners and entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend!
Presenters include:
ARDC
APEX
Innovate 218
Northspan Group, Inc.
Entrepreneur Fund
Great River Energy
Northland Foundation
Northland Small Business Development Center (SBDC)
Minnesota Business Finance Corporation (MBFC)
Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation (IRRR)
- This is a free event and lunch is provided.
- The program starts at 11:30AM, so please arrive a bit early to order food!
- Email your dietary restrictions to Northspan's Operations Specialist, Caitlin Vander Wal, at cvanderwal@northspan.org