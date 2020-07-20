Lending opportunities and technical assistance to help your business will be the topic of a forum scheduled at 11 a.m. on July 28.
Speakers from The Northspan Group, Entrepreneur Fund, Northland Foundation, Great River Energy, Northeast Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) will present on their programs, services and how they help small businesses grow and succeed.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Registration is required to receive the Forum Zoom link.
Following is the agenda:
11:ooAM Welcome & Zooming In
11:10AM NTL Presentations
- Northspan
- Entrepreneur Fund
- Northland Foundation
- NE MN SBDC
- IRRR
- Great River Energy
- ARDC
11:50AM Q&A
12:00PM Adjourn
FORUM PRESENTERS
- Amanda Vuicich & Bob Palmquist, Northspan
- John Acheson, Entrepreneur Fund
- Alex Bastien, Northland Foundation
- Jeff Borling, Great River Energy
- Curt Walczak, Northeast Small Business Development Center (SBDC)
- Scott Sundvall, Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation
- Anthony Landgren, Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC)
L