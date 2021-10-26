Nov. 10 is the deadline for the first annual BusinessNorth Entrepreneur Awards, including:
• Small Business of the Year
• Young Entrepreneur of the Year (under 40)
• Noteworthy Start-Up
Small Business of the Year. Nominees must have been in business for at least 3 years, be independently owned, and demonstrate one or more of the following: Revenue growth and/or job growth; innovative products or services; exemplary customer service; encouraging and providing professional staff development; community volunteering.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Nominees must serve as a majority owner and operate or bear principal responsibility for operating a small business with a three-year track record, and who will not have reached the age of 40 by November 10, 2021. Judges will review the staying power of the established business, including but not limited to growth in employees and sales, response to adversity and problem-solving.
Noteworthy Start-Up. Less than two years old, nominees should demonstrate significant traction with product-market fit, measured by revenue, revenue growth, partnerships, significant customers, funding, and product and/or service developed. The nominees should have a strong local presence, which may include membership in community groups or associations, volunteer activities, and/or representing the start-up community in the news or at panels. The start-up should demonstrate an ability to raise capital, having raised debt or equity financing in the last 18 months.
Nominees must be based in Northern Minnesota or Northern Wisconsin.
Click here to nominate a business: https://www.jotform.com/212984695991173