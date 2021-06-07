On Wed., Jun. 9 at 12:00 PM EDT, the NFIB offers the free webinar "Claiming the employee retention tax credit"."
Led by Justin Elanjian, CPA, from Aprio, the award-winning, top-rated CPA and Advisory Services Firm, the seminar will address:
- ERC eligibility and qualified wages (including certain health plan costs);
- The process for applying and how to gain immediate access to the ERC credit; and
- Techniques to maximize the use of the funds in combination with other credit and relief provisions, such as PPP loans and paid sick and family leave credits.
NFIB hosts Beth Milito and Holly Wade will conclude the webinar with LIVE Q&A to answer PPP, ERC, FFCRA, and EIDL questions.
Please submit your questions ahead of the webinar.
CLICK HERE to register.