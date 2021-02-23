NFIB offers employee retention tax credit webinar

The small business association NFIB will offer an employee retention tax credit webinar on Wed., Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. CST.
This free webinar will feature Matt Evans, CPA, CMA, CFM, a frequent speaker who serves as a SCORE Mentor to small businesses, who will walk through the steps on how to take advantage of the ERTC.
Mr. Evans will cover:
- How to determine eligibility
- How to calculate the amount of credit
- How to access the credit, and
- Provide recommendations on how to best take advantage of the ERTC and the PPP loan programs.
With information rapidly changing, NFIB remains committed to providing up-to-date information and guidance on the different financial assistance options available to small businesses. After a short presentation, participants will be able to ask questions in the chat box throughout the presentation, moderated by a member of NFIB’s COVID-19 team.
CLICK HERE to register.