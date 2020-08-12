A new music studio space has opened in downtown Duluth at 407 W. Michigan St. The site was chosen as a convenient location for anyone looking for music lessons.
Encore Music Studios specializes in piano lessons, voice lessons and organ lessons. Private one-on-one instruction is being held online for the safety of teachers and students.
Countless news sources talk about the increase in old and new hobbies during the pandemic. The Mayo Clinic sites how with the quarantine anxiety levels rise and hobbies improve your mental health. This is a perfect time to learn a new lifelong hobby. Singing, playing piano and organ are a prescription for good health! People of all ages are welcome and encouraged to contact Encore today for a free consultation.
Brian Kapp is the owner and an instructor of voice, piano and organ. A native of central and southern Illinois, he holds a Bachelor of Music degree in Keyboard Performance from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a Master of Arts degree in Liturgical Music with an emphasis in voice performance from St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn.
“I was drawn to Duluth because of the vibrant arts community. I wanted to be a part of it. Now, I have a way to really give back to the community by offering top-notch music instruction to the wider community. Our mission at Encore is to inspire and engage our community by making music accessible to all people. We really believe that is possible. Through making music, all people, regardless of age or ability, can find joy in the world around them. We are determined to help our community become more joyous, inclusive, and vibrant through spreading music,” Kapp said.
Lessons are now being offered virtually. Contact the studio by calling (218) 481-8463 or visit https://www.encoremusicduluth.com/