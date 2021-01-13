The SBA will offer a webinar on Thursday, January 14, at 2 p.m. CST, for a preliminary overview of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program included in the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act. Eligible organizations with a reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have the opportunity to receive up to a $10 million grant under the program.
The program is of particular interest to venue promoters and operators, live performing arts organizations, movie houses or cultural institutions impacted by COVID-19.
This webinar will provide introductory information about the grants, who can apply, how potential organizations can prepare, and additional details regarding eligibility and applications.
CLICK HERE to register.