The Duluth Workforce Development and CareerForce are celebrating National Apprenticeship Week through Nov. 20
Duluth Workforce Development joins the US Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration in celebrating the 8th Annual National Apprenticeship Week this week.
National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, workforce, education, and government leaders showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for re-building the economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities.
Duluth Workforce Development invests in creating a steady stream of trained, skilled workers to support the building trades and beyond in the region in various ways. The city operates the Community Benefits program, which links public investment in economic development with a commitment to provide women and underserved and underrepresented individuals access to high-quality jobs leading to life-long careers in the construction industry.
Duluth Workforce Development and SOAR Career Solutions, along with other community and union partners, offer no-cost apprenticeship prep training through Building Strong Communities, which is currently accepting applications for its January cohort. Through Building Strong Communities, individuals over 18 years of age who are passionate about a career in the construction field can learn valuable skills and gain exposure to various trades such as Iron Workers, Operating Engineers, and more.
Those wishing to learn more about apprenticeships in the building trades can also visit 218Trades.com, with information, videos, and printable handouts about construction careers.
“We know how imperative it is to continually feed well-trained individuals into the pipeline for jobs in the construction industry, and an apprenticeship is a perfect way to earn a living while learning a trade,” said Elena Foshay, Director of the City of Duluth’s Workforce Development. “That’s why Workforce Development loves to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week every year. It’s just a great way to let residents know that we’re here to help them start their career in fields that really matter in the Northland.”
To learn more about what Duluth Workforce Development has to offer job seekers, please visit https://duluthmn.gov/workforce-development/. To learn more about an apprenticeship in the trades, please visit https://www.218trades.com/.
To apply for Building Strong Communities, contact SOAR Career Solutions at (218) 722- 3126