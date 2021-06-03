The Duluth Greater Downtown Council's Movies in the Park, presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics, returns to Leif Erickson Park in 2021 with the theme “Better Together." 

July 9

The Land Before Time

G

July 16

Pitch Perfect

PG-13

July 23

The Goonies

PG

July 30

Wizard of Oz

G

August 6

Karate Kid

PG

August 13

The Outsiders

PG

August 20

Grease

PG

August 27

Tom & Jerry

PG

This event offers free outdoor movies to the community every Friday night during the summer. The movies come to life on a giant outdoor screen overlooking the shores of Lake Superior. Concessions will be available. For more information and show times, visit www.downtownduluth.com.