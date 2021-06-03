The Duluth Greater Downtown Council's Movies in the Park, presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics, returns to Leif Erickson Park in 2021 with the theme “Better Together."
July 9
The Land Before Time
G
July 16
Pitch Perfect
PG-13
July 23
The Goonies
PG
July 30
Wizard of Oz
G
August 6
Karate Kid
PG
August 13
The Outsiders
PG
August 20
Grease
PG
August 27
Tom & Jerry
PG
This event offers free outdoor movies to the community every Friday night during the summer. The movies come to life on a giant outdoor screen overlooking the shores of Lake Superior. Concessions will be available. For more information and show times, visit www.downtownduluth.com.