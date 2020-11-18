Snow Removal Strategies on “Simply Superior” - Which Snow Belt Cities Have The Best Plans in Place?
Wisconsinites and Minnesotans know more about snow removal than just about any place- except perhaps the city of Montreal. Host Robin Washington talks with a city spokesperson about the secrets of their snow removal success this week on “Simply Superior”, airing Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. on 91.3 KUWS-FM/Superior and 90.9-WUWS-FM/Ashland. Plus, two regional authors discuss their newly released books.
Montreal has long received praise for having one of the world's most effective snow removal programs, with preventative measures such as salting the roads before storms hit and removing the white stuff immediately by melting a portion of it and carting the rest away. They also time their efforts with office coffee breaks so that melted snow in the sewers gets a warm water boost from the flushing of toilets. Robin Washington talks with an official from the city about techniques, and what we can learn from them.
Washington also talks with two regional authors who’s latest novels touch on Ojibwe themes. Linda LeGarde Grover’s In The Night of Memory (University of Minnesota Press) and Thomas Peacock’s The Wolf’s Trail: An Ojibwe Story Told By Wolves (Holy Cow! Press)
Plus, the week’s news in review with The Star Tribune’s Brooks Johnson and Wisconsin Public Radio reporter Danielle Kaeding.
“Simply Superior” is a news and public affairs program focused on issues in the Twin Ports and Northwestern Wisconsin. Interviewees include politicians, businesspeople, artists and cultural leaders. Hosted by veteran journalist Robin Washington, the program airs on Fridays at 10 a.m. on WPR stations 91.3-FM KUWS in Superior and 90.9-FM WUWS in Ashland. It is repeated Friday evenings at 7 p.m. on WPR stations 89.9-FM WHSA in Brule, 88.5-FM WSSU in Superior and 104.7-FM WHWA in the Washburn, Ashland and Bayfield areas. Archives are available at https://www.wpr.org/programs/simply-superior