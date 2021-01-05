MnDOT, WisDOT to host virtual public meeting Jan. 12; request feedback on purpose and need statement for Blatnik Bridge project

MnDOT and WisDOT are hosting a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, to discuss the purpose and need statement for the Blatnik Bridge project. While the project is not scheduled for construction until 2028, now is the time for the public to give feedback on the project.
The purpose and need statement is part of environmental documentation, focuses on the problems and not the solutions for the project, and is used as a guide to evaluate and select alternatives. The public can comment at the virtual meeting and will also have a week to comment online, through email or in writing to Pat Huston, 1123 Mesaba Ave., Duluth, MN 55811. The purpose and need statement can be found on the project webpage at www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/blatnik-bridge/.
To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. During this virtual meeting, MnDOT and WisDOT staff will discuss the project, the purpose and need statement and gather feedback. There will be plenty of time for questions as well. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
For more information on this project, and the link to join the virtual meeting, please visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/blatnik-bridge/meetings.html. Those without internet access can alsocall 855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 919 4320. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the meeting will be posted to the webpage to be viewed when it is convenient.