Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.