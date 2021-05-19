MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Monday, May 24, at 12:15 p.m. to provide updates on the Twin Ports Interchange project in Duluth.
To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. The virtual meeting will provide participants an opportunity to meet with MnDOT staff and ask questions.
To join the virtual meeting visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange/meetings. Those without internet access can also join by calling 855-282-6330 and entering access code 187 752 8413. For those unable to attend in person, a recording will be posted on the project webpage to view when convenient.