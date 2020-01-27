This year, MnDOT will be hosting monthly Coffee and Conversation meetings throughout its eight-county district.
Each month, project managers and other staff members will talk about upcoming road projects, snow and ice removal and other various topics. The public is invited to attend these informal meetings and ask questions.
Scheduled Coffee and Conversations
· February 4 at 5 p.m.
North Pine County Government Center
1602 MN 23, Sandstone,
John Wright room
· February 18 at 12:30 p.m.
Proctor City Hall
100 Pionk Drive, Proctor
· March 17 at 10 a.m.
MnDOT headquarters building
101 N. Hoover Rd, Virginia
· April 14 at 5 p.m.
Cloquet City Hall
101 14th St., Cloquet
· May 19 at 10 a.m.
Grand Marais City Hall
15 N. Broadway, Grand Marais
· June 16 at 9 a.m.
Grand Rapids City Council Chambers
420 N. Pokegama Ave., Grand Rapids
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.