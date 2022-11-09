The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting three meetings to share information on the I-35 bridge project at Hinckley and how it will impact residents, businesses and visitors. The project is planned for 2023-25 and includes the replacement or rehab of three bridges and pavement of three miles through that area.
Meeting options include
- Monday, Nov. 14: Public meeting at 5 p.m. in the Hinckley-Finlayson High School, 201 Main St. E., Hinckley. The same information will be presented at the Nov. 14 and Nov. 16 meetings.
- Wednesday, Nov. 16: Virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Link found at mndot.gov/d1/projects/hinckley-bridge/ or call 855-282-6330. Meeting access code 2499 224 4575. A recording of the virtual meeting will be posted online.
- Thursday, Nov. 17: Business meeting at 5 p.m. in the Hinckley Community Center, 102 Dunn Ave. N. This presentation will be geared toward the business community.
For more information on the project and a link to the virtual meeting, visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hinckley-bridge/.