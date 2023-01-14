On Monday, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March will take place in Downtown Duluth. Marchers will gather on 3rd Street and Lake Avenue, near the Washington Center, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Officers will close the intersection at Lake Avenue and 3rd Street during the gathering time.
At approximately 11 a.m., the March will proceed southbound on Lake Avenue to Superior Street. The March will continue westbound on Superior Street from Lake Avenue to approximately 3rd Avenue West. Marchers will enter the Skywalk system near Wells Fargo Bank and proceed to the DECC via the Northwest Passage. The March will finish by approximately 12:00 p.m.
Traffic will not be allowed on Lake Avenue between 3rd Street and Superior Street or in the driving lanes of Superior Street from Lake Avenue to 3rd Avenue West when marchers are present. Rolling street closures will continually change as the March progresses and should create only brief road closures. All roads will re-open by 12 p.m.
Police ask drivers to be patient and use caution when driving in the area of the March, and to remain alert to increased pedestrian traffic and police officers directing traffic.