The Minnesota Rural Health Conference, “Charting the Course for Change,” will be held virtually June 22-23, 2021. It is hosted by the Minnesota Department of Health, Office of Rural Health & Primary Care; Minnesota Rural Health Association; and the National Rural Health Resource Center.
The keynote address, policy forum, and workshop speakers will address timely and relevant strategies in rural health care. The conference invites rural health stakeholders to:
• Learn how to strengthen policies for better health equity outcomes
• Discover how to enhance telehealth services
• Prepare for rural practice: resiliency, recruitment, retention
• Practice reframing rural health and healthy aging issues to build support and affect change
• Acquire leadership tools for building resilience
• Explore workforce resources to meet current and future needs
Conference highlights:
• Keynote address form Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm on what Minnesota has been through, where we are now, and how we will move forward.
• The Minnesota Rural Health Association Policy Forum will address current rural policy issues and their impact on Minnesota’s rural communities, provide information on organizations’ legislative priorities, and facilitate networking opportunities.o This year's Policy Forum will include:
▪ Representative Angie Craig, U.S. House of Representatives
▪ Representative Tina Liebeling, Minnesota House of Representatives
▪ Policy experts from Washington, D.C. and the great state of Minnesota • Honoring our 2020 Minnesota Rural Health Hero, Lifetime Achievement, and Team Awards as last year’s conference was cancelled.
The Minnesota Rural Health conference is a joint venture of the Minnesota Department of Health’s Office of Rural Health and Primary Care, the Minnesota Rural Health Association, the National Rural Health Resource Center and other statewide partners.
For more information, visit minnesotaruralhealthconference.org.
For more information on the National Rural Health Resource Center, visit www.ruralcenter.org.