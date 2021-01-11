The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis is hosting its fourth annual Regional Economic Conditions Conference on Jan. 13, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. The conference will focus on the economic impact of COVID-19 across the Ninth District, with special attention paid to the pandemic’s impact on workers.
The event will be keynoted by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who will talk about the challenges and opportunities for the Peace Garden State, followed by questions from Neel Kashkari, Minneapolis Fed president. The conference will also feature presentations and panel discussions with prominent economists, who will spotlight the pandemic’s impact on each state in the Ninth Federal Reserve District, which includes Minnesota, the Dakotas, Montana, northwestern Wisconsin, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
You can register for the virtual event and find the agenda here: 2021 Regional Economic Conditions Conference | Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis (minneapolisfed.org)