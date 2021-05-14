President Biden has laid out an agenda and set goals in his first 100 days in office to prioritize strengthening America’s supply chains, combating climate change and ensuring the future is made in America, by American workers.
Join a presentation on how Minnesota can play a leading role in advancing these efforts—including copper-nickel mining—that will help address the priorities laid out by the Biden administration, all while expanding job growth through responsible industry.
Speakers include:
- Jobs for Minnesotans Board Chair Nancy Norr
- American Exploration & Mining Association Executive Director Mark Compton
- Twin Metals Minnesota Chief Regulatory Office Julie Padilla
- North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters Director of Government Affairs Adam Duininck
WHEN: Thursday, May 20 at 12 p.m. CT
WHERE: Join the webinar here
RSVP to the Facebook event