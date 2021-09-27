- October 8-10 Sports & Collectors Show – https://www.simon.com/mall/miller-hill-mall/stores/game-on/stream/sports-collectors-show-6185739
- October 15-17 Lotus Creek Events Craft and Vendor Show – https://www.simon.com/mall/miller-hill-mall/stream/lotus-creek-events-craft-and-vendor-shows-6183595
- October 22-24 Dulu Con – They currently have over 65 vendors set up to come to the mall. The website is https://www.dulucon218.com/.
- October 31 – Malloween Trick-or-Treating is from 2-5pm. Email Janet.Fawcett@simon.com if you are interested participating as a vendor for this event.