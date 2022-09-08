Area employers are invited to a Workforce Community Conversation event on Sept. 13 sponsored by Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Duluth Public Library, 520 W. Superior St., Duluth.
Attendees are invited to share their workforce challenges and successes, network with other business leaders and learn about Dual-Training Pipeline's innovative approach to address current and future workforce needs through its dual-training approach.
To join the conversation, RSVP here or call 651-284-5353.
The Dual-Training team at the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry supports employers as they create or enhance competency based dual-training programs where workers receive a combination of related instruction paired with on-the-job training. Read more about Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline.