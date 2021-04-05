Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.