Saturday Properties, along with city staff, will host a virtual meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on April 14 to share plans for the reuse of the Historic Old Central High School at 200 North 1st Avenue East.
The virtual meeting will include a short presentation from Saturday Properties, the site developer, and their contracted architect AWH on the site's plans to be revitalized from the historic high school into multifamily apartments.
Saturday Properties will renovate the historic structure to house approximately 125 rental units, primarily market-rate rental.
The reuse of the structure will preserve the unique architectural character of the building. For more information on the project, visit www.zenithdchs.com.
To join the meeting, visit https://duluthmn.gov/live-meeting. Once at the web address, click on the section for Planning & Development Public Meetings.