The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Main Street Small Business Grants workshop will be held Wed., Sept. 15, from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. The training will cover how to apply for an upcoming State of Minnesota grant.
DEED will begin accepting applications for the Main Street COVID Relief Grants Program on Sept. 20.
A total of $64,200,000 is available in grants for Minnesotan-owned and operated businesses that can demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses that are majority-owned by military veterans, women, and Black, Indigenous, and people of color individuals; employ 6 people or fewer; and/or did not receive previous assistance from other state relief programs will be prioritized in the selection process. Funding will be distributed in a 50/50 split between the Twin Cities metro area and Greater Minnesota.
Applicants that qualify and are selected will receive a grant amount between $10,000 and $25,000 based on the number of full-time equivalent (FTEs) employees on staff. To be eligible, businesses must operate in Minnesota and be majority-owned by a resident of Minnesota.
Additional eligibility requirements and application information can be found on DEED’s COVID Relief Grants Program page.
Applications will be reviewed and awards will be disbursed and administered by qualified local and regionally based nonprofit organizations. Grant funds received by individual businesses shall be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills, and other similar expenses that occur or have occurred since March 12, 2020, in the regular course of business.
The application portal will open on Sept. 20 and will accept applications for 10 days after opening. Applications will close on Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m. Afterward, grant applications will be selected for consideration through a computer-generated, randomized selection process.
CLICK HERE for more information.