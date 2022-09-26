Lyric Center and Arts Midwest host World Fest musician Okaidja Afrosoa from Ghana

The Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia, a subsidiary of the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance, in conjunction with Arts Midwest, will be hosting a week’s worth of events that feature Ghanan artist Okaidja Afroso Oct. 2-8 across the Iron Range.
One of six nonprofit United States Regional Arts Organizations, Arts Midwest’s history spans more than 35 years. Guided by a mission that centers creativity, leadership, and Midwestern communities, and by a set of values that are rooted in equity, trust, and learning.
Since 2003, Arts Midwest World Fest has offered rural Midwest communities once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to learn about the world from musicians inside and outside the US.
Afroso follows his family’s tradition of storytelling by creating genre-defying music that calls back to his upbringing in a village on the western coast of Ghana. His music speaks to a spectrum of experiences deeply connected to the traditions of the African diaspora. He is devoted to bringing together diverse modes of expression in pursuit of global harmony through his signature performances that blend percussion and dance.
Over the course of two visits to the Midwest, Afroso will tour through the Iron Range; Minot, ND; Custer and Hot Springs, SD; Portsmouth, OH; Sullivan, IN; and Albion, MI. He will perform concerts and participate in residency events embedded in each community.
“We are tremendously excited to partner with Arts Midwest to bring Mr. Afroso to the Range,” said Lyric Executive Director Paul M. Gregersen. “The various workshops and concerts presented as part of World Fest will provide folks of all ages with important arts and culture opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise get to experience. The exact mission of the Lyric.”
Activities will feature both public and private workshops and concerts.
Festivities will kick off with an opening reception with Afroso at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Lyric Center at 510 Chestnut Street in Virginia. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
On Oct. 3, Afroso and his band will travel to Hibbing High School to conduct several private workshops with music students.
On Tuesday, October 4 students at Chisholm high school will also participate in private workshops. From 4-5:30 p.m. VEMA (Voice for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness) located at 12 W Lake St, Chisholm, will host a free community workshop with the artists that is open to the public.
Marquette Catholic School in Virginia will host private workshops and a concert exclusively for the entire student body on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
During the morning hours of Thursday, October 6, Rock Ridge music students will enjoy workshops with the band as well in Virginia.
The public is welcome to join Afroso’s group again at the Lyric center from 4-5 p.m. for a free workshop as part of Downtown Arts Virginia sponsored by REVIVE Virginia.
The week will culminate will a full concert at the Minnesota North College Mesabi Range Virginia Campus Theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 8. The concert is a “pay what you can” performance and all proceeds will go directly to Lyric Center Youth Arts programming.
“This tour gives us the rare opportunity to connect with Midwestern communities,” said Afroso. “We are delighted to meet with them to promote global cultural awareness through Ghanaian music, dance, stories, live performances, and educational outreach.”
“We’re so excited to finally get to make Okaidja’s World Fest tour happen,” said Torrie Allen, President & CEO of Arts Midwest. “His musicianship will provide such a unique opportunity for our Midwestern community to experience the art of the African Diaspora through his concerts and workshops across our region.”
A program of Arts Midwest, the 2022 World Fest artist tours are generously supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies. World Fest is also made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Arts Midwest is also generously supported by the Illinois Arts Council Agency, Indiana Arts Commission, Iowa Arts Council, Michigan Arts and Culture Council, Minnesota State Arts Board, North Dakota Council on the Arts, Ohio Arts Council, South Dakota Arts Council, Wisconsin Arts Board, 3M, Crane Group, and individual donors and partners.
“These events have been a long-time coming and countless hours have been invested by Lyric and Arts Midwest staffs to provide these experiences to the Range,” Gregersen said. “We are very fortunate to be the only Minnesota community to host these events.”
For a full list of World Fest events across the Range, visit lyriccenteronline.org or Lyric Center social media accounts.