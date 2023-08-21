The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce has received numerous requests from our members who are seeking resources to help them understand the various requirements related to the new labor laws that are affecting businesses. As these new laws apply to businesses with one or more employees, attending the Aug. 24 "Lunch & Learn" session with Dave Skovholt will be an excellent opportunity to obtain accurate information and address questions. For more information, CLICK HERE.
