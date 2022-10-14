The Labovitz School of Business and Economic will feature Charlene Thomas as keynote speaker for the fall Distinguished Speaker Series. It is scheduled Monday, October 24, with a 4:00 p.m. reception followed by 5:00 p.m. presentation in Marshall Performing Arts Center at UMD.
A member of the ALLETE Inc. Board of Directors, Thomas serves as chief diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) officer for UPS and is a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. Thomas leads the company's global DEI efforts both internally and externally with UPS employees, suppliers, and customers around the world.
More information about LSBE's Distinguished Speaker Series can be found on LSBE's website. REGISTER HERE by October 21. The event is free and open to the public.