Things have changed since March, and marketing will play a more important role than ever in reaching your customers and boosting your business. A webinar is scheduled Thursday, May 21, 11 a.m. to noon to help companies restart operations. It is sponsored by the Small Business Development Center of Northeastern Minnesota.
Learn from a trio of experts: Molly Solberg, owner of MAS Marketing and founder of Social Media Breakfast Twin Ports; Sarah Herrick-Smisek, co-owner and head of operations for DLH Clothing; and Jamie Niska, marketing director at Giant's Ridge.
They will share top marketing tools, website and email tips, diversifying your marketing channels, and best practices for brick and mortar as you welcome people back into your shop, followed by Q&A. You will also receive a free social media “cheat sheet”.