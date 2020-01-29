Tony Dierckins, Zenith City Press Publisher, will present the Duluth Chamber's next "Let's Do Duluth" presentation. It is scheduled from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Greysolon by Black Woods, 231 E. Superior St.
He will trace the Chamber's 150-year-old roots through Duluth's 150 year history.
"Tony's presentation has been months in the making. It is a bold, compelling, masterful recollection of the Chamber's intriguing history. This is a presentation that only comes along every 150 year," the Chamber said in announcing the event.