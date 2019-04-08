A Legacy Leadership workshop will be held at WITC-Superior on April 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The workshop is presented by Robert F. Kappelman who has 20-plus years of supervisory experience, having served in the government sector as a field training officer, sergeant of detectives, patrol lieutenant, division commander and chief of police. He is a court-qualified expert witness and international trainer in ethics and leadership. In the private sector, Kappelman serves as a consultant and independent contractor to clients including the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, and Major League Soccer.
Topic will include traits and characteristics of exceptional leaders; ethics of leadership; developing leader/follower relationships; recognition; and documentation and supervisory environmental impacts.
For more information or to register visit www.witc.edu/continuing-education-and-training/conferences-and-events/legacy-of-leaders-superior