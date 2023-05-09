At 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, SCORE business mentor and retired Northrup Grumman executive Karen Williams and the deputy director for the SBA's Office of Government Contracting, Wallace D. Sermons II, will explain how to become certified as a federal "small business."
Those attending the virtual seminar will learn:
- Reasons to consider selling to the federal government market
- The different types of federal government certifications
- How to determine if your business qualifies
- About determining small business set-aside eligibility
To learn how to take advantage of your new status as a federal ‘small business,’ SCORE encourages attendees to also attend the next webinar in the series: “Selling to the Federal Government Market.
Attendees will receive the presentation materials and a link to this webinar recording.
CLICK HERE to register.