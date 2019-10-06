Lakehead Constructors has officially completed their new 33,000 sq. ft. Superior, Wisconsin headquarters. On Thursday October 10th at 4:30PM, they will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony with invited guests and the Superior-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce. The new facility is situated at the foot of the Bong Bridge, located at 3801 Winter Street in Superior, Wisconsin between the St. Louis River and AMSOIL Inc.
With Lakehead Constructors overseeing construction of this FAST-TRACK project, ground was broken on April 1st of this year, and in just under five months, they completed construction of their new 16,000 sq. ft. office, 17,000 sq. ft. shop/warehouse and fenced in 6-acre equipment lay down yard. Employees moved in just after Labor Day on September 3rd.
The new facility allows Lakehead Constructors to continue to build on their 103-year legacy in Superior. Home to 40 employees, the new two-story office features optimal department layout, spacious hallways to display project photos, two state-of-the art conference rooms, employee gathering areas for breaks, large new shop area to service their equipment and an efficiently laid out warehouse.
Serving clients in the industrial, mining, oil & gas, power, railroad and water/wastewater treatment markets often requires emergency response services to get them back up and running within hours. At their new location in Superior, they are minutes to Highway 2, putting their crews and equipment onto the major highways to service their clients in Duluth, Grand Rapids, the Iron Range, the North Shore and throughout the Upper Midwest.