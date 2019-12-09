Lake Superior Magazine on Wednesday will recognize the work and good-neighbor
attitudes of Madeline Island Ferry Line and Apostle Islands Cruises.
The two Bayfield Peninsula businesses won the 2019 Lake Superior Magazine Achievement Award. The presentation ceremony for Madeline Island Ferry Line will be 10:30 a.m. in the Madeline Island Museum. Lake Superior Magazine Editor Konnie LeMay will speak and give the award to Ferry Line owners Robin Trinko Russell and Gary Russell. Sharon Zanto, executive director of the Madeline Island
Chamber of Commerce, will also say a few words.
The presentation ceremony for Apostle Islands Cruises will be at 2 p.m. in the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore headquarters. LeMay will speak and give the award to
Cruises co-owner Dan Boucher. David Eades, executive director of the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau, will also say a few words.
Lake Superior Magazine has given out its annual Achievement Awards to individuals and organizations since 1994. It honors those who have contributed significantly to the well being of Lake Superior and its people. Find the story online* about the Madeline Island Ferry Line and Apostle Islands Cruises as Achievement Award winners, as well as a full list of past winners.