Lake Superior Magazine launches new look

Our sister publication, Lake Superior Magazine, launched a new look for the start of its 44th volume.
Managing Editor Konnie LeMay noted in this week's "Around the Circle" newsletter: "The magazine keeps the same great focus – Lake Superior & its peoples. Lake Superior Magazine is no stranger to changes ... For subscribers, the new issue is in the mail and should be arriving soon. It features the Lake Superior photo contest winners, an introduction to the cruise ships and tall ships arriving in summer; a special section to delight in the details for weddings, plus cookies & cocktails for your valentine, two young wellness entrepreneurs and fat biking, mitt stitching and all around winter fun. Enjoy!"
Congratulations to the Lake Superior Magazine crew on a stellar new look!