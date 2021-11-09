Lake Superior College to host Veterans Day events

In honor of Veterans Day, Lake Superior College will host multiple events to help recognize and honor the community’s Veterans.
Lake Superior College invites faculty, staff, students and the community to a Veterans’ Talk on Tuesday, November 9, 11:00 a.m., at the Erickson Library. Three veteran panelists will discuss their decisions to serve their country, their individual and unique perspectives and experiences while serving, and how those experiences shaped who they are today. All are welcome. Erickson Library is located on LSC’s main campus, room L170. https://www.lsc.edu/current-students/library/#veterans-talk
Lake Superior College also invites all to join in honoring veterans and thanking them for their service at the Veterans Recognition event Wednesday, November 10, 12:00 p.m., in the Atrium on LSC’s main campus. There will be music, refreshments and a short program. All are welcome.
Lake Superior College’s Student Life department is offering all current LSC students an opportunity to take a free tour of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior, Wis. on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Please contact Heather.Grillo@lsc.edu if interested.