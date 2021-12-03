The Lake County Chamber will be hosting a series of critical round table discussions that all businesses are asked to attend.
"The purpose is to discuss the future of tourism and events in Lake County. As you can see, there is a lot in the hopper and more to come. Therefore, we must be informed and on the same page as we move forward into 2022. We have many exciting topics to cover, and we also want to hear from all of you," sponsors said in a news release. "These are exciting times, and we look forward to collaborating and brainstorming ideas from all of you. We are also eager to share an extra special announcement you won’t want to miss!"
RSVP with Jackie at the chamber office and let her know which meeting you will be attending. Reach Jackie at jackie@lakecounty-chamber.com or 218-834-2600.
MEETING TIMES & PLACE
Friday, Dec 3, 3 pm
Wed, Dec 8 @ 8 am & 5 pm
Two Harbors Moose Lodge - Back Room