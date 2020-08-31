The Lake County Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its Golf Outing #2 on Sept. 14 at Silver Bay Golf Course. For more information, click here.
Latest News
- Zeitgeist Arts Cafe temporarily closes; seeks donations
- Business group disappointed in Kozy Bar court decision
- Economic developer Tenerelli passes away
- Verizon hiring nearly 1,000 work-from-home positions
- CenturyLink responsible for one of the largest internet outages ever recorded
- J.C. Penney sale talks stall, pushing retailer to brink
- Politicians ramp up fight to ensure quick voting by mail
- One-in-five Minnesota small firms will will have to close if conditions don't improve
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.