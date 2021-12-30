Kramer retires from LISC; replacement search underway

LISC Duluth Executive Director Pam Kramer is retiring today after nearly 25 years with the organization. The national office of LISC is partnering with EFL Associates to search for a replacement executive. LISC said it wants to ensure a fair, transparent and open process.
"It has been an honor to open the LISC Duluth office and guide its operations, focusing on building the capacity of local organizations, increasing access to quality, affordable housing, implementing strategies to grow family income and wealth and supporting the engagement of community residents and organizations in pursuing a comprehensive neighborhood investment approach," Kramer said in an email announcing her retirement.
Persons wishing to submit applications, referrals or having questions may contact EFL at (816) 945-5418.