Kimberly J. Maki swearing-in ceremony

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., the Duluth Civic Center and courthouse steps will be the site of a brief celebration of the passing of the torch, as St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin administers the oath of office to newly appointed County Attorney Kimberly Maki.
