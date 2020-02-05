KBJR news special will examine missing/murdered indigenous women

Minnesota ranks 9th in the nation when it comes to its number of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women cases. Many of these cases go undocumented.
In a KBJR 6 news special entitled “Missing and Murdered: An Invisible Epidemic”, we shine light on the epidemic by sitting down with families impacted by the crisis and explores the challenges faced by investigating authorities.
The half hour special, produced by Ramona Marozas and written and hosted by KBJR 6 anchor Bonney Bowman, follows the story of Sheila St. Clair who disappeared four and a half years ago. It also explores several other unsolved cases in the Duluth area.
"This project has been incredibly eye-opening for me. Violence against women is an issue in every community. I didn't realize just how much more serious of a problem it is in the Native community. The horrifying statistics grabbed my
attention, but it was the stories of those left behind that made me want to shine a harsh spotlight on this epidemic. The ripple-effect of that trauma is heartbreaking and demands a solution,” said Bowman.
“Many were surprised we were interested in their loved one's stories, but they felt compelled to share them. Stories like these are screaming to be heard,” Marozas said.
“Missing and Murdered: An Invisible Epidemic” also highlights the work by local, county and state law enforcement agencies and the hurdles they face in investigating these types of cases. The special also takes a closer look at a new Minnesota task force which is examining the causes behind the violence.
“Our team left no stone unturned in the research and execution of this news special. We hope this project sparks conversation with the aim of finding answers, closure and justice for these families,” said Kevin Jacobsen, news director.
“This project continues a long tradition of community service by KBJR,” said David Jensch, station vice president and station manager.
“Missing and Murdered: An Invisible Epidemic” airs Wednesday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. on KBJR 6.