The Greater Downtown Council announcedt its free weekend shuttle service is resuming for those attending Bentleyville Tour of Lights.
With the heavy traffic expected on the weekends, GDC said this is a great opportunity to park in the Downtown or Canal Park area and hop on board the Jingle Bus, which runs approximately every 20 minutes, starting at 4:30pm.
The Canal Park Jingle Bus stop is at Buchanan Street near Canal Park Drive, while the Downtown Jingle Bus travels along Superior Street with stops at Greysolon Plaza, Holiday Center and the Radisson Hotel. Jingle Buses will have color-coded banners for each route and stops will be marked. The service will be provided every Friday and Saturday night during Bentleyville.
Please visit www.bentleyvilleusa.org for additional details.