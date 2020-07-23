In the American justice system, the voir dire process is intended to determine whether prospective jurors are impartial, but when it comes to questions of race, an honest answer can be disqualifying. Host Robin Washington talks with experts about how questions regarding race impact jury selection on this week’s edition of “Simply Superior,” airing Friday, July 24, on 91.3 KUWS-FM/Superior and 90.9-WUWS-FM/Ashland.
Can Black people answer blanket questions like "Have you ever had any experience with racism?" - without having to write an entire book? And are all white people who answer the same questions telling the truth? Ryan Reid, the Public Defender Manager for northwest Wisconsin, based in Spooner, and Abbie VanSickle of The Marshall Project, the Pulitzer Prize-winning website about criminal justice, join Washington to explore the issue of race as it impacts jury selection.
Also, amateur astronomer extraordinaire Bob King, FKA Astro Bob, shares his not-so-secret viewing spot for the Comet Neowise ,now gracing the Northwestern night skies.
Plus: The weekly roundup of the region's news, with WPR's Danielle Kaeding and Katie Galioto of the Star Tribune's Twin Ports-based North Report team.
